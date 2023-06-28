Excessive heat warnings issued for southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi: NWS

The summer heat wave will continue into the weekend as the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for both Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

For both days, dangerously hot conditions are expected as heat indexes could reach 115 to 120 degrees.

Temperatures have been heating up across the country ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, especially across states in the South.

Take precautions in dangerous heat

NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances as temperatures can become deadly in the matter of minutes.

If working or doing activities outside, be sure to take extra precautions such as rescheduling activities to early morning or evening hours.

To reduce the risk of outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

