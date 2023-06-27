Heat wave continues as NWS issues excessive heat watch advisories for southeast Louisiana

The heat wave is expected to continue as the National Weather Service issued excessive heat watch advisories this week.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security announced NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for Wednesday, and the conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

Heat index values of 110 to 120 degrees are expected today and will be possible Wednesday through Saturday, according to a Homeland Security post.

NWS included parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in the advisory.

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat stress, resulting in heat-related illness. NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances as temperatures can become deadly in the matter of minutes.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.