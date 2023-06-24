Heat advisory issued for Sunday for southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi: NWS

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

For Sunday, heat index values of up to 110 degrees will be expected. The high humidity coupled with the temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying inside air-conditioned areas, and out of the sun. Check on relatives and neighbors, and remember to never leave young children and pets in a vehicle under any circumstances.

The NWS has announced previous heat advisories over multiple days.

