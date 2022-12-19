Arctic cold front expected by weekend: National Weather Service

Staff Report

Following some early week rain, an arctic airmass is expected to bring colder temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast included rain for Monday and Tuesday, then a strong arctic cold front that could reach wind chills in the single digits by early Friday.

NWS suggested preparing in advance by considering the four "P's" - people, pets, pipes, and plants.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security, which follows the NWS' guidance, posted on social media the system looks to be on par with conditions that occurred with the February 1996 Arctic airmass.

As the week progresses, the NWS will refine the forecast numbers and timing, the parish office stated.

"The NWS is already confident it is going to get bitterly cold. Take this time to take precautions for the week ahead," the parish's emergency preparedness office posted.