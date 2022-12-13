Flood watch issued through Wednesday evening; severe weather possible

Staff Report

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi as a storm system approaches, the National Weather Service announced.

Rainfall totals of one to three inches, with locally higher amounts possible, are expected from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, according to forecasters.

Impacts include damaging straight-line winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and intense rain rates that may lead to flash flooding, NWS announced.

The cold front expected to move through the region will bring much colder temperatures. Lows could reach the 30s by the end of the week, forecasters said.