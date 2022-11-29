Potentially severe weather forecast through tonight: National Weather Service

Staff Report

The National Weather Service in New Orleans forecast an enhanced to slight risk of severe weather for southeast Louisiana today through tonight.

The main threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Two areas of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible, according to NWS.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall especially during the overnight hours, mainly along and north of Interstate 10 and east of Interstate 55.

NWS issued a tornado watch for East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Pointe Coupee parishes until 7 p.m. Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi are also included in the watch.

The National Weather Service warned that severe weather was likely Tuesday across a swath of the Mississippi Valley region, including in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

According to Louisiana State Police, several northern parishes closed state offices early due to the weather. The parishes closed are Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas, and West Carroll.

LSP reminded motorists they can notify the nearest troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from a cell phone if they experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations.