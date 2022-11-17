Freeze warning issued for area from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday: Weather

Staff Report

A freeze warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday as forecasters expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees for the southeastern Louisiana area.

Affected areas include Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, and Livingston parishes, the National Weather Service announced. Some southern Mississippi counties are included.

NWS advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

As always during cold weather, check on people and pets and make sure they have access to warmth.

Remember the four Ps: People - Check on the elderly and the children, they are especially vulnerable to cold temperatures. Pets: Bring pets inside. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter. Provide blankets for warmth. Plants in containers should be brought inside if possible. Cover sensitive outdoor plants with light sheets. Wrap exposed faucets & pipes. Allow water to drip from indoor faucets to prevent freezing/bursting.

