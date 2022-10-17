Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service

Staff Report

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area.

The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.

NWS announced sub-freezing temperatures are possible for parishes across the area, including Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee.

As always when a freeze occurs, forecasters advise to check on people, plants, and pets. A hard freeze is not expected, so pipes are not a concern this time.

"After a warm weekend, we will get an early taste of winter. A cold air mass will settle over the region, with near or even below freezing temperatures likely Wednesday morning. The areas that could see freezing temperature will be along and north of the I-12 corridor," an NWS social media post stated Monday.

South Louisiana's cold front is part of a system that has already pushed through parts of the central and eastern U.S. and even brought traces of snowfall to Chicago, according to its National Weather Service.