Hunting and fishing day events set for Sept. 24, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces

The Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration returns in 2022 on Sept. 24 at four locations around the state.

Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

NHFD has become a tradition since its establishment in the early 1970s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes.

Each location’s event varies but all include exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses.

Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds and boating activities and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations.

“We’re so pleased National Hunting and Fishing Day is back this year,’’ stated LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “This is one of our showcase events and we’ve missed putting it on the last two years. It’s a great chance for the public – especially kids – to get out and see just what Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise has to offer.”

Here are the locations for this year:

United States Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge480 Richmond Place DriveMonroe, LA9 a.m. to 2 p.m.318-343-4044

Waddill Wildlife Refuge4142 North Flannery RoadBaton Rouge, LA 708148 a.m. to 1 p.m.225-765-2927

Woodworth Shooting Range661 Robinson Bridge RoadWoodworth, LA 714858 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.318-484-2276

Bodcau WMA Shooting Range168 Ben Durden RoadHaughton, LA 710379 a.m. to 2 p.m.318-371-3050