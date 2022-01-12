Outdoor Corner: Fishing for Tucker

Lyle Johnson

This years’ hunting seasons are a ways yet from being over, but the shift to bass fishing, especially the circuit of charitable bass tournaments, may have many anglers itching to hit the water.

Plenty of our local anglers take time off of the water to spend some of it in the woods or marshes hunting for their favorite animal or bird. But when Jan. 1 hits, the fishing bones get to stirring for those who took a break. Even though the fishing is not up to par in our area, I’ve been seeing quite a few bass anglers passing my house on the Diversion.

One of the things that has always impressed me is how our area anglers pull together like the rest of our local communities to support very worthy causes. Usually, no matter what the weather might throw, these guys and gals turn out in force for some heavy competition and money-raising for folks in need.

One of the most popular events and usually the first one on the schedule is “Fishing for Tucker.” This tournament is in its 11th year and has become one of the most popular tournaments of the season. Feb. 5 marks the date of the Fishing for Tucker Bass Classic hosted out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.

The registration fee and payout will remain the same: $100 a team. The payout will be 75% to the anglers, 25% to the event. The payout for the first place team will be determined by participation: $1,000 with 50 teams registered and $2,000 for 100 teams and $500 will be awarded for Big Bass.

Applications will be accepted by mail at Fishing for Tucker, 43141 Earl Bercegeay Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737. All entries must be postmarked by Jan. 24. Registration will be a little different this year.

We will not be having a Captain’s Meeting or online entry; we will however allow sign up the morning of the tournament (cash only) with no late fee. Tournament rules, off-limits areas and any other special information will be posted online, as well as at the check in table the morning of the tournament.

Anglers must launch at Doiron’s Landing either behind the store, behind the old carwash, or on the spillway side. Anglers are allowed to trailer their boats to switch sides between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. only.

Anglers will be allowed to switch sides of the levee once. Anyone switching sides must have their boats checked by a tournament official behind the store by the pavilion prior to re-launching. Failure to have your boat checked prior to re-launching will result in automatic disqualification.

You can get an entry form at www.fishingfortucker.com and any other information you might need. You can also email fishing4tucker@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page or by calling Ryan Lavigne at (225) 921-9332 or Eddie Hymel at (225) 610-9962. This is a great cause to support and have a good time fishing as well.

As always, the crew from Anything Outdoors is going above and beyond for Tucker and his family by cooking as well as furnishing door prizes. The Big bass will again be donated by Pot and Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen and Hughes Insurance Services.

Ascension Area Anglers would like to invite anglers and the public out to help raise funds for Tucker Townsend.

“We at Fishing for Tucker would like to personally thank our great sponsors, volunteers and most of all, the anglers who support us year in and year out. Without the continuous support of you anglers, our cause could not have proven its success.”

Come on out and join us for a day packed with good fishing, good food and an array of prizes to be won. And always remember…”no man ever stood so tall as when he stooped to help a boy”

Last week we talked about an angler’s experience of falling out of his boat and living to fish another day. The most important item of what could have been a completely different outcome is the fact that the gentleman had his life jacket (PFD) on when he fell in.

Not every boating incident investigated last year by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries came out so fortunate. According to Adam Einck, Media Relations Manager for the department, there were 132 boating incidents investigated by his group.

There were 26 boating fatalities in those incidents in which 19 were not using personal flotation devices that were known of. In three of the fatalities, it isn’t known whether they were wearing a personal flotation device or not. That means in 1 out of every 5 boating incidents in 2021 resulted in a tragic fatality.

When we think of boating and life jackets, our thoughts usually lean to fishing and warm weather. But south Louisiana offers lots of water hunting that takes a boat. Also we have lots of land hunting opportunities that are accessible by water only.

That means lots of boat riding in cooler to very cold weather, which in turn means extra clothing. The average weight of a male in Louisiana is 198 pounds. It is not easy to lift up nearly 200 pounds vertically, much less the added weight of water-soaked clothes.

A PFD is essential to aiding survival in a boating accident. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you!

Outdoor Calendar

East Ascension Sportsman’s League Meeting: 7 p.m. third Monday each month in the meeting room upstairs at Cabela’s. Supper will be served as usual. warrenh3@eatel.net

Hunter Education Program: Hunter education classes have resumed. Classroom; online with a field shooting day and online for students 16 yearrs or older. Website: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-education

Squirrel and Rabbit Season: Through Feb. 28. Daily bag limit eight; possession 24.

Fly-tying Classes: 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at Ascension Parish Library. Join local fishing enthusiast Darrell Crawford as he teaches the basics of fly tying. Registration required at www.myapl.org.

Fishing for Tucker Bass Classic: Feb. 5 out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville. Entry fee is $100 per boat with $2,000 first place based on 100 boat field; $500 first place Big Bass. Info at www.fishingfortucker.com.

Krewe of Diversion St Jude Boat Parade: Noon Feb. 19 leaving the bridge over Diversion traveling to Manny’s on the Amite River. Grand Marshall Rep. Clay Schexnayder. Contact David (225) 939-2135 or Vivian Stevens (225) 324-5659 for details.

Need an event publicized? Contact Lyle at reelman@eatel.net