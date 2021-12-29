Outdoor Corner: An Unexpected Diamond

Lyle Johnson

We traveled through seven states on our recent vacation, enjoying some of the great sights and mountains that we planned for. There were a few places and things we experienced and saw that weren’t planned for, like the waterfall in Bella Vista, Ark., we visited on a short hike.

We experienced another on our travels from Colorado to Arkansas. We left our daughter’s house a little early without time for breakfast, so about two hours into the trip hunger pangs urged us to find a place to relieve our appetite that had been activated.

Having never traveled this route before and noticing there was not many places to stop across the plains, Deborah started the online search to make sure we could find someplace to eat that would be reliable, if you know what I mean.

After a little more time than it usually takes, she says, “There’s a place in Burlington about 20 miles ahead named Post 6491 Bar & Grill that’s a restaurant inside of a VFW Post that serves breakfast. It’s got a lot of good reviews that’s popular with the locals. Wanna stop there?” A military post and a place to eat all in one. It sounded too good to be true.

As we pulled into the parking lot, we are greeted by a Viet Nam war era helicopter displayed in front. The copter is a Cobra that was obtained from Fort Drum in New York as a donation.

There is an inscription on the base of the aircraft that states the following, "Dedicated to all American Veterans. This monument is dedicated to all Americans who have served in the United States Military. The names here are but a few. May we never forget the sacrifices that have been made." I was pretty sure we’re in for a treat.

We felt right at home as we entered; there was a reason for that. It was just like going in the old Dalton’s restaurant back in the day or Carlico’s today. Probably lots of the same faces that are in there every day.

We were sat in a spot where we could see everyone, tables full of locals probably sitting in a spot they’ve used for years. Lots of conversations at each table and plenty going from table to table. I just soaked it all in as our server greeted us with a big smile.

Her smile was not the only thing that was big. The breakfast menu was as well, and it took a while to make the big decision. I opted for the Country Skillet, which has diced, fried potatoes mixed with onions and green peppers with your choice of meat: bacon, ham or sausage. Topped with two eggs and cheese. Served with a side of toast or pancakes. I chose bacon and the pancakes. It was a good decision.

As we waited for our food, I began to look around at the walls. They were full of military pictures in frames, most of them old. It was a trip back in time as tried my best to imagine just what those veterans’ stories just might be.

“All of those photos are of our local veterans,” stated Duane Hitchcock, Vice Commander of Post 6491. “Most of them are deceased and we’re very proud of them. The restaurant is rented out as part of our fundraising efforts and the community really is exceptional in their support”

The post has been in service over 60 years and moved around quite a bit before settling in their current location. Lots of renovation projects took place to transform the building from the run-down apartments to its current state, which is pretty amazing.

The service was great, our breakfast was worth a five-star rating and the atmosphere was off the charts. By the way, they offer some great pastry, pie, donuts and cake selections as well. The baklava is off the charts.

I’m not sure if I’ll ever travel back that way and it might not be an “on the way” stop for most of us here in Ascension Parish. But if you ever heading on I-70 near the Colorado/Kansas border it would worth planning a meal there for a chance to top off a great road trip like ours. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you!

Outdoor Calendar

East Ascension Sportsman’s League Meeting: 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the meeting room upstairs at Cabela’s. Supper will be served. No dues will be accepted at this time until 2022. warrenh3@eatel.net.

Hunter Education Program: Hunter education classes have resumed. Classroom; online with a field shooting day and online for students 16 years or older. Website: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-education

Squirrel and Rabbit Season: Through Feb. 28. Daily bag limit eight; possession 24.

Deer/Archery: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 and 4; through Feb. 15 State Deer Areas 5, 6 and 9; through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 and 10.

Duck Hunting: East Zone: Through Jan. 30, Feb. 5 (youth and veterans only). West Zone: Through Jan. 2, Jan. 10-30

Rainbow trout stocked at Lamar Dixon: 1,000 fish stocked at big pond at Lamar Dixon.

Need an event publicized? Contact Lyle at reelman@eatel.net