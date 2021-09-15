Outdoor Corner: Life Goes On

Lyle Johnson

The past couple of weeks, when down at the pier, I would look over across the Diversion Canal at my neighbors' house. Robbie and Terry’s place had a couple of big oak trees that fell in the back yard, and one landed on top of their pier.

Through the years, this has been sort of a special pier. It’s two story at an older place, but we’ve watched several different families occupy this property. We enjoyed a pair of young kids who were excellent swimmers doing their thing in the water.

We especially liked to watch them jump from the second story and listened to the shrieks and screams as they fell the 10 feet into the water. Deborah and I never tired of watching those two kids.

Part of the big oak tree was firmly stationed on the top deck of the pier, and the remainder was about 20 feet or so out into the water. That looked like an insurmountable chore to me. But I was wrong.

Today a tree company showed up and demonstrated just what a skilled bunch of men and their machines could really do. There were about a dozen of them, all dressed up in red T-shirts and ready to do some damage to four big trees.

They had about six chainsaws of varying lengths up to 48” bars, a pair of Bobcats with jaws that could latch on to a 1,000 pounds or so of lumber and haul it to be disposed of. A dozen or so ropes with pulleys of all sorts, a few safety harnesses were manned by the 10 or so guys.

There were two tree-climbing specialists who took on the responsibility of doing all the cutting off the ground. I was cutting grass, but I had to stop for a while, pull up a chair on my pier and just watch -- amazed at everything that was happening.

There was never any lost motion. As the guys in the trees were attaching ropes to the big limbs and assuring they were tied off for safety, the other guys and machines were moving already cut trees and limbs. They had four or five chainsaws on the ground, trimming the big limbs into movable pieces.

Sometimes it took 20 minutes to set up a 20-second cut. Most were one-handed cuts as the other would be used to hold on to a nearby branch. During those precious minutes of setting up a cut in the tree, the ground guys never stopped.

They started abound 8:30 a.m., as I was leaving for church, and by 5 p.m. you couldn’t even tell they had been there. Three large oak trees gone and one giant one trimmed down to about half the size. Not even a leaf left on the ground.

The pier fared pretty well for being enveloped in the boughs of a giant oak tree. Some of the railing on the top level is missing, but all in all it’s repairable. Hopefully, in the future there will be more kids screaming as they jump from the top deck. Life goes on.

Last Saturday was the opening day of the September teal season state-wide in Louisiana. Our area was a blow out in more ways than one. Even Venice was out of the equation as a parish-wide curfew was in effect. The marinas in the area were out of commission as well.

Things were much different to the west of us starting around the Lafayette area over to Lake Charles. All of the ducks that would have been in our area migrated to the west, and the numbers just increased in those areas.

One of the places that Ascension Outdoors TV visits on a regular basis is Spoonbill Adventures Guide Service in Welsh. Glardon Hoffpauir and his crew of guides called their best, and their guests killed 532 teal for the home team, including six green wings and one banded duck.

Spoonbill Adventures is a duck and goose hunting guide service located in Welsh and Thornwell. Right now the teal hunts are priced at $150 a gun. Later on in the duck season, Combo Hunts for ducks and geese are prices at $250 a gun. Lodging is priced at $100 a person that includes some meals.

Glardon can be reached at (337) 368-5969, or find him and the lodge on Facebook. They have plenty of area to hunt and lots of open dates, especially during the week. If you need a break from the last two weeks, you’ll enjoy making a hunt with Spoonbill Adventures Guide Service.

Our area experience a sizable fish kill after the storm. Just how bad it was is not known just yet. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will perform some electro-fishing to determine the impact and put out a report.

Lake Verret/Atchafalaya Basin fortunately experienced no fish kills, and folks are catching fish in those areas. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you!

Outdoor Calendar

Dove Season: South Zone, through Sept. 18; North Zone: through Sept. 26. Daily bag limit 15, possession limit 45.

Teal Season: Through Sept. 26, statewide. Daily bag limit 15, possession limit 45.

Squirrel and Rabbit Season; Oct. 2 through Feb. 28. Daily bag limit eight; possession 24.

20th annual Jacob Dugas Bass Tournament; Sept 25 out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville; $200 entry fee for pick-your-partner team. Optional big bass $10, no bass $10. Find them on Facebook or call Curt Parent (225) 337-2996 or Philip Waguespack (225) 571-4169

South Louisiana Highpower Club Match; Sept. 26; 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com

Need an event publicized? Contact Lyle at reelman@eatel.net