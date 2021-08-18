Outdoor Corner: JaBoom tourney a booming success

Lyle Johnson

After much anticipation and excitement, the first JaBoom Master’s Classic came to fruition as 46 boats manned with high school anglers and an adult boat captain left from Doiron’s in Stephensville looking for five keeper bass to bring to the scales that afternoon.

What was at stake for all those anglers was a year’s sponsorship with JaBoom Bait Co., a championship belt, and a boat wrap for the first-place finishers. Second and third place finishers, as well as Big Bass, were battling for a title belt to call their own.

What started all of this was two friends, Colby Thompson and Jeremy Norris, creating baits for their own personal use. The success of the baits has turned into a business that is reaching fisherman across the United States.

The pair of friends and business partners wanted to give back some of their success, and there’s not better group of anglers to give it to than the up and coming high school anglers. “We had a great turnout today at our first tournament,” exclaimed Colby Thompson. "These kids really put their all into it, and we are so proud to have the opportunity to host this tournament for them.”

So a big congratulations goes out to the team of Levi Thibodaux and Caleb Cortez as they plied the waters of the Atchafalaya Basin with the June Bug/Red Beaver Ballz, hauling in a five-bass stringer to the scales with 13.76 pounds, including the 4.40-pound second place big bass. The angling team also earned a $2,500 check for their efforts.

Taking second place honors was Braden Pujol and Ty Milazzo with five bass weighing 11.44 pounds. The pair also garnered the Big Bass award of the tournament with a 4.81-pound gorilla. Pujol an Milazzo caught their fish on the Lake Verret side using a black/blue Boom Bug.

Rounding out the top three was the team of Brennan Cryer and Brady Bateman with a five-bass limit weighing 11.20 pounds. Their success came from the Atchafalaya Basin using a Jaboom bait of some sort. That’s all you could use. The team of Newton/Whittington placed fourth with five bass weighing 9.98 pounds. Finishing up the top five was the team of Mohon/Folse with five bass weighing 9.40 pounds.

Colby Thompson and Jeremy Norris are grateful for the success of their products, and are excited for the future of JaBoom bait company. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news. Find their products at www.jaboombaits.com. We can’t wait until next year.

Some folks just can’t wait. I know sometimes law enforcement gets a bad rap for issuing citations. Speeding, running a red light, catching more fish than you should. You know the drill. These folks had itching shrimp trawls that just couldn’t wait until the season started. They all happened in the same parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited six people for alleged commercial shrimping violations in August in Terrebonne Parish.

Five days before the season started Aug. 4, agents cited Travis P. Guy, 39, of Montegut, for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Lake Pelto. Agents seized 100 pounds of shrimp.

Three days later, on Aug. 7, agents cited Nat P. Alario, 52, of Cutoff, for trawling for shrimp during a closed season in Lake Pelto. Agents seized 10 pounds of shrimp. He was two days early.

These guys couldn’t wait five and a half hours. On Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m., agents cited Archie P. Tate, 79, of Bogalusa, and Joseph C. Menard, 49, of Columbus, Miss., for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Terrebonne Bay. Agents seized 15 pounds of shrimp.

But these two guys really take the cake. They couldn’t wait one hour. On Aug. 9 at 5 p.m., agents cited Gage Lacoste, 25, of Theriot, and Cledis J. Dehart, 70, of Theriot, for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Dog Lake. Agents seized 30 pounds of shrimp. The inshore shrimp season for these areas opened at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Trawling or skimming for shrimp during a closed shrimping season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Guy may also face civil restitution totaling $257.

In addition, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator's trawl, skimmer, or butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction.

During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer, or butterfly net only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system, which is accessible to LDWF. The violator may also have to perform 40 hours of community service.

Agents participating in the cases are Lt. Davis Madere, Sgt. Michael Garrity, Sgt. Ryan Breaux, Corporal Norman Deroche, Corporal Brett Nabors, Senior Agent Richard Bean, Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux, and Agent Jacob Stelly.

Man, just wait until it’s time. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you!

Outdoor Calendar