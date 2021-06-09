Outdoor Corner: The Four Horsemen

Lyle Johnson

Last Wednesday night was the award ceremony for the awarding of scholarships, given to six worthy students from South Lafourche High School. Another honoree was Cassey Guidry for the artwork created for the 72nd annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo.

Thursday was the media fishing trip that the team of Ascension Outdoors TV took part in after an invitation was extended to Goosie and me, which has happened for many years. We were fortunate enough to draw Roger Dowdy of Reel Cajun Adventures to do some inshore fishing for speckled trout.

Dowdy had a logo on his boat labeled Four Horseman Tackle that got my attention. The first place I’d heard about four horsemen came from the Bible in the book of Revelation, Chapter 6. The first rider rode a white horse, the second a red horse, the third a black horse and the fourth rode a pale horse. They were a bad bunch, with death and destruction in their path.

The second group of four horseman were around in the mid to late '80s. They were pretty bad as well, but their arena was the WWE. Those Four Horseman were Tully Blanchard, J.J. Dillon, Ric Flair, and Arn and Ole Anderson.

In an interview, it was actually Arn Anderson that looked at the camera and said, “Never in the history of wrestling have so few wreaked so much havoc over everyone else – that you’d have to go back in history books to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” And he held up four fingers.” Tony Schiavone said afterward, “You’re on to something there. You just named you guys. You’re the Four Horsemen.”

This group called Four Horseman got its beginning as a group text of charter fishing guides led by Aaron Pierce along with Jeff Thibodaux, Troy and Thad Robicheaux. After a few pretty dumb names Troy finally titled the group the Four Horsemen that actually grew to seven guides.

Enter Roger Dowdy, who joined Aaron Pierce in developing some tackle that started off with a world-class popping cork design that has evolved into a brand of locally made tackle that has set fire to the inshore fishing market all along the southern Gulf of Mexico.

While wracking their brains to come up with a catchy name for their new, high quality tackle, a group text from guess who came across Pierce’s phone. That’s right, Four Horseman and voila, Four Horseman Tackle was born.

So after learning a little history of the tackle, we couldn’t wait to try some of it out. Dan St Germaine of GIS joined us on the trip and started his morning with live shrimp under a Four Horseman popping cork. Goosie joined him with the same set up about half-way through the morning.

Captain Roger headed us out to Calumet Island to start off the morning. It was overcast and very light winds, pretty much picture perfect except the trout weren’t cooperating. They were there but not really feeding. We picked off 15 trout. using live shrimp and plastics.

Then we headed northwest to Lake Barre. Our first stop on the point of a very small island produced a few trout but after a while we tried a few more close by spots with no success so back to the island point we went.

The trout would bite in small flurries as we would put 2 or 3 into the box with some throwbacks mixed in. Our captain decided to try something a little different, live chumming with our shrimp.

Chumming while fishing offshore is somewhat of a common practice, but to throw the live shrimp we were using for bait to offer the speckled trout an easy meal was a little risky, but we gave it a shot.

Low an behold, it worked. We added about 15 trout to the box, then the action slowed down for a while. Round two of the chumming took place, but this time things really lit up. Not only did the trout go on a feeding frenzy, but shrimp were everywhere so the birds got in on the action as well getting an easy meal. We ended the day with 49 trout and one flounder.

We left the trout biting about11 and headed back to the dock at Moran’s Marina to join the other boats to see what everyone else caught, participate in some light-hearted ribbing and celebrate with a shrimp boil provided by Cajun Made Charters and Moran’s Marina.

Chris Moran and his crew did a jam up job remodeling the marina after the last storm caused enough damage to rebuild. The pavilion is very large and can host a very big crowd for all those summertime fishing rodeos. The store is next to the launch now and much larger as well. A lot of remodeling took place at the restaurant and store/café up front as well.

Just a reminder; the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is back on track to be held in Port Fourchon. Rodeo organizers announced that the 2021 event will be held from July 1-3 behind Moran's Marina.

Tickets are $35 and each ticket earns you entry into the fishing tournament, a free ditty bag, a shrimp dinner and chances to win door prizes. Fishing begins on Thursday morning at safe daylight.

The scales open at 1 p.m. along with the food booths. There will be live music and a King of the Catch cooking contest along with many other festivities that end at 11 p.m.

Captain Roger Dowdy can be contacted at 985 258-4929, www. or find him on his Facebook page. You can find all the info for the tackle at www.4horsementackle.com. All the info for the Golden Meadow Fourchon rodeo can be found at www.fourchontarpon.com.

This would be a great start to some awesome summertime fishing. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and may God truly bless you!