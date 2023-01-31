Dutchtown High School's Justin Reid advances to Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Dutchtown High School star Justin Reid will play in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 as a starting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles handled the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory in the NFC title game.

A fifth-year NFL safety, Reid joined the Chiefs after signing March 18, 2022. He entered the league in the 2018 NFL Draft as the fourth pick of the third round (68th overall) for the Houston Texans, after playing collegiately at Stanford University in California.

A native of Prairieville, he is the son of Eric Reid Sr. and Sharon Reid.

His older brother, Eric Reid Jr., also attended Dutchtown High School before going on to star at LSU. He was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

Eric Reid Sr. is a former three-time All-American hurdler at LSU, an NCAA champion and school-record holder in the 110-meter hurdles and a member of the LSU Hall of Fame.

The Reid family was featured in a Times-Picayune article in 2018 when Eric Reid Jr. was a leading voice in speaking out publicly during the player protest movement, joining 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick.

Interesting notes about Justin Reid

Aside from starting on the defensive side, Reid has shown his ability as a placekicker. In a Chiefs preseason game, Reid kicked an extra point. He also kicked off three times during the 2021 preseason while playing for the Texas. During practice, he connected on a 65-yard kick.

His charity, the J. Reid Indeed Foundation, supports disadvantaged youth and communities through programs, community engagement, and technology access.

Reid will be among five Louisiana standouts to play in the Super Bowl. The rosters include: DeVonta Smith (Amite), Boston Scott (Zachary and Louisiana Tech), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Baton Rouge and LSU), and L’Jarius Sneed (Minden and Louisiana Tech).

