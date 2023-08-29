St. Amant star Ben Sheets inducted into Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame

St. Amant native Ben Sheets became the 22nd player to be inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame.

As reported by the USA Today Network's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sheets became one of the franchise's top pitchers in his eight seasons after he was selected as a first-round draft pick out of the University of Louisiana-Monroe in 1999. He previously was a standout for St. Amant High School.

Sheets, 45, broke into Major League Baseball with the Brewers in 2001. He was named an all-star that season, as well as in 2004, 2007, and 2008.

In the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, he helped pitch the United States to a gold medal, a performance that included a complete-game shutout in the final game.

Sheets ranks second in Brewers history with 1,206 strikeouts, third in starts with 221, fifth in innings pitched with 1,428, sixth in victories with 94, and nine in earned run average at 3.72, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The newspaper reported several of his former teammates attended his induction ceremony, including CC Sabathia, Rickie Weeks, and Tony Gwynn Jr.

Sheets' professional career also included stints with the Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA Today Network, contributed to this report.