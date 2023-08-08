Ascension Parish U12 baseball team goes on dream run

The Ascension Parish U12 baseball team went on a captivating run on the national stage in regional tournament play.

The parish team ultimately lost in a competitive 5-3 game against Texas East from Needville, Texas, which is just outside the Houston area.

The local team kept its dream run alive by storming back to win an elimination game, 8-7, against a team from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The winning team in the Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which will feature 20 teams from around the world, including ten from the United States.

The Ascension Parish team was set to arrive back in Gonzales around 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the parish government building across from East Ascension High School.