Ascension Parish baseball team takes national stage in Little League World Series

An Ascension Parish baseball team has represented Louisiana in the Little League World Series in Livermore, California.

The 13-and-under intermediate team played on the ESPN family of networks in the opening round of the Intermediate 50/70 series, which was a first for players 14 and under, according to the parish's baseball Facebook page.

Among the top 12 teams in the world, the team's first game was July 30 against Pearl City, Hawaii.

The Ascension Parish team represented the Southwest region, while the Hawaii team represented the West region.

The West ultimately took an 8-4 win in the opening round.

The Southwest team will have to fight their way back as they are set to take on another team (to be determined) in an Aug. 1 game.