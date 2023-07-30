Ascension Parish Little League baseball team represented in Texas tournament

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Little League baseball has captured the Louisiana state championship in the 12u division, defeating Eastbank, based in Kenner, in an exciting game held in Broussard.

Ascension Parish baseball represented Ascension Parish and Louisiana in the Little League Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, Texas.

The winner advanced to participate in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team will be departing for Waco from the Parish Government Building, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, at 8 a.m. Aug. 1. A short presentation will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out and show support for the boys that are chasing their dreams of becoming Little League Baseball World Series champions.