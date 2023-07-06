Roux Physical Therapy opens in former Shaheen store building in Donaldsonville

The owners of Roux Physical Therapy announced their opening at 502 Railroad Avenue, the former Shaheen Department Store that served the area for more than a century, in the historic district of Donaldsonville.

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for July 26 and an open house has been set for the same day from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The 4,800 square foot facility has been transformed into a modern clinic which offers a spacious lobby, open-concept gym, recovery area, as well as two private treatment rooms.

According to the announcement, Roux Physical Therapy utilizes a multifaceted approach to treat patients of all ages with various orthopedic injuries, musculoskeletal issues, pain, movement problems, balance deficiencies, muscle weaknesses, in addition to offering cash-pay dry-needling and recovery services.

Kassie and Ryan Roussel, who reside in neighboring St. James Parish with their three children, own and operate the new business.

Ryan Roussel graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from LSUHSC in New Orleans. He has more than a decade of experience treating patients in various settings. He is certified to perform the Selective Functional Movement Assessment, Asytm Soft Tissue Therapy and is a Certified Manual Trigger Point Therapist (dry needling). Additionally, he is a Certified Champion Performance Specialist and utilizes this system to assess movement and build performance-based programs for both patients and athletes.

“Clinically, I pride myself on constantly learning and evolving my craft so that I can offer my patients the highest quality care. Personally, it is my goal to create an environment for patients that makes them feel valued and happy to come to therapy,” Ryan Roussel stated. “I am from a big, Cajun family so my patients can expect good music, great conversation and lots of laughs while I work to help them meet their goals.”

For more information, contact Roux Physical Therapy at 504-919-7373.