Cam Carter Basketball Camp set for May 27 in Donaldsonville

The Cam Carter Basketball Camp will 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville.

Originally from Donaldsonville, Carter plays for the Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball team, which advanced to the 2023 Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

A sophomore guard, Carter previously played for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia under coach Steve Smith and East Ascension High School in Gonzales under coach Tyler Turner, according to his Kansas State biography page.

He transferred to Kansas State for the 2022-23 season with three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing one season at Mississippi State.

A business administration major, he is the son of Donald and Kimberly Pleasant. His siblings are Caleb, Christon, and Chloe. His grandmother, a minister, has been a very impactful person on his life.

The Donaldsonville camp will be for boys and girls ages 8-14. The cost is $40 and includes food, drinks, and camp T-shirts.

Carter said reaching NCAA basketball's biggest stage has been a rewarding experience, and now he would like to give back to the community.

"I would like to thank everyone supporting me in my basketball journey at Kansas State University. As a product of Donaldsonville, it is my dream to give back to the community I grew up in," he said.

Carter hopes to encourage young girls and boys to go after their dreams.

"The doors of opportunities are open for them as well," he said.

The City of Donaldsonville municipal office on Railroad Avenue has registration forms. In person payments will be accepted 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Mid City Car Wash, 703 Railroad Ave.