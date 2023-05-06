BASEBALL: Ascension Catholic advances to state tournament, St. Amant reaches quarterfinals

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic advanced to the state tournament in Sulphur, while St. Amant fell just short against West Monroe in the quarterfinals.

In the LHSAA Division I non-select bracket, No. 8 seed St. Amant traveled to Monroe to take on No. 1 West Monroe in a best-of-three series.

West Monroe advanced the state tournament, set for May 9-13, with 5-1 and 7-2 wins.

The Gators had a bye in the opening round, then advanced against No. 9 Parkway.

No. 12 Dutchtown defeated No. 21 Mandeville in the first round but fell to No. 5 Live Oak in the regional round.

In Division IV select, No. 2 seed Ascension Catholic (24-8) started the bracket with a bye, then met No. 15 St. John of Plaquemine at Lala Regira Park in Donaldsonville.

The homestanding Bulldogs took a 6-5 win in nine innings.

No. 7 Central Private visited Donaldsonville in the quarterfinal round, as the Bulldogs claimed a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Ahead of press time, Ascension Catholic was set to meet No. 3 Glenbrook in Sulphur May 9 at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game May 12 at 2 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Ouachita Christian and No. 4 Opelousas Catholic were scheduled to square off May 9.

