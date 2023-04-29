St. Amant wins 2023 softball state championship

Staff Report

The St. Amant Gators are the 2023 softball state champions.

No. 1 seed St. Amant defeated No. 3 seed Sam Houston 4-0 April 29 in the LHSAA non-select championship game at North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur.

The previous day, St. Amant blasted past No. 4 West Monroe 13-1 in five innings. Sam Houston topped No. 2 Live Oak 6-3.

After a bye in the opening round, the Gators from Ascension Parish collected wins over Ponchatoula (7-0) and Northshore (11-2) in the playoff bracket.

St. Amant's Addison Jackson, a Boston College signee and Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, was named most outstanding player as she allowed just four hits pitching in the final.

In closing the season, St. Amant (32-2) notched its second title in a row.

St. Amant softball previously won state championships in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2019, and 2022.

