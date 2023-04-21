Former LSU QB Rohan Davey named head football coach at Ascension Christian

Staff Report

Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey is taking on a new role as the head football coach at Ascension Christian in Gonzales.

The school recently named Davey to the position after the retirement of Josh Puryear, who served as head coach for 11 years, according to a news release.

As a fourth round NFL draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2002, and with two Super Bowl rings, Davey has hiseyes set on building a championship program at Ascension Christian.

Davey said building a quality program will take time and commitment from everyone.

“Ascension Christian already has an outstanding academic program. We are going to build an outstanding footballprogram that everyone in the community can be proud of," he said.

School administrator Dustin Bagwell said the football program is primed for a coach of this caliber.

“We have been growing our athletic program with purpose over the last few years. We’ve upgraded our facilities and brought in high caliber coaches. We just need to be patient and give our new football coach time to do his work,” he said.

Davey said he already has the mission and vision ready to go as he takes on the head coach position.

“Our vision and culture starts with building a championship culture that establishes building blocks that not only build quality student-athletes but building blocks for life.”

Davey understands the challenges ahead, but is determined to ignite a new culture in the football program that matches what he sees already in place at Ascension Christian.

“It all starts with building strong faith and belief that we are conquerors for Christ both on and off the field,” he said.

Davey said he is excited to have the opportunity to join the program at Ascension Christian, and he says he looksforward to building a strong culture of hard working young men.

“I’ve always wanted to coach. I knew that Ascension Christian was the place that I could envision being achampionship program,” he said.

Davey was a 4th round, 117th overall, pick by the New England Patriots in the 2002 NFL Draft.

During his time at LSU, Davey threw for 4,415 yards and 29 touchdowns. Davey capped off his senior season with a2002 Sugar Bowl 47-34 victory over Illinois, and was named MVP.