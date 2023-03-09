Lathan the Kid Umpire calls baseball game in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Lathan the Kid Umpire, who hails from Hammond, traveled to Stevens Park in Ascension Parish to attempt a Guinness World Record for being the youngest umpire to work a sanctioned game.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and Ricky Compton greeted the 7-year-old umpire, stopping to take a photo on the field with the Baton Rouge Rougarou mascot.

In a social media post, Cointment complimented the recreation staff on their hard work.

He also thanked Ascension Parish baseball, the Baton Rouge Rougarou, and Impact Sports.

Lathan's parents manage his social media accounts, which include Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

"Not only does he play, he loves to call the shots too!" his Instagram profile reads.

According to media reports, he has been calling baseball games since he was 5 years old.

