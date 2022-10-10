St. John volleyball team beats Family Christian

Staff Report

The St. John Lady Eagles won all three sets in action last week at Family Christian Academy.

SJHS won on sets of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-16.

Junior Kennedy Landry led SJHS with 10 kills, and two assists. Senior Emma Perry notched two kills, five aces and 18 assists.

Junior Caroline Bueche posted five kills, while senior Morgan LeBlanc had three. Sophomore Allison Boudreaux had two kills and one ace, while sophomore Camille Haydell had one kill, one ace and one assist.