Boys hoop squads head into final regular season games

Staff Report

Key matchups await local boys basketball teams Friday as playoff action looms.

The White Castle Bulldogs will continue a streak dating back to 1973 when they head to the postseason fray with hopes they will ultimately win the district title they missed out on last season against North Central.

WCHS (20-9) faces one more district foe when they tangle with Ascension Christian (13-13) at home Feb. 14. The Bulldogs face a potentially tough challenge in non-district fare when they host 4A foe St. Michael the Archangel (21-7) on Feb. 16.

Plaquemine also has its eyes on a home berth for the first round of playoffs on a solid 17-11 record and a 4-1 showing in 6-4A fare.

The Green Devils visit Broadmoor (12-12) on Friday and host West Feliciana (7-12) on Feb. 17.

East Iberville (12-14, 0-1) hopes to derail White Castle on Friday, and the schedule gets no easier for the Tigers. EIHS wraps regular season fare against non-district foes University Lab (13-14) on Feb. 13, and travels to Parkview Baptist (16-12) on Feb. 17. The Tigers close regular season fare Feb. 18 at Tara (6-21).

St. John (3-15, 0-2) hopes to end regular season on a high note with one non-district opponent and an 8-1A foe on the slate. The young Eagle squad await St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (13-11) on Friday. The Eagles wrap regular season fare in Gonzales on Feb. 17 against district rival Ascension Christian (13-13).