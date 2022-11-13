East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Three Ascension Parish teams advanced with wins in the opening round of the 2022 LHSAA football playoffs.
East Ascension, the 15th seed, shut out West Ouachita, 18th, in a 37-0 victory at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales.
Dutchtown, the 14th seed, also posted a dominant win over Parkway, 19th, with a 42-8 win at Griffin Field in Geismar.
Next, East Ascension (6-5) travels to take on Neville (7-2) in the Division I non-select playoffs. Dutchtown (7-3) will also be on the road as the Griffins will face Destrehan (10-0).
St. Amant's season came to an end as Zachary took a 42-7 win over the Gators.
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs cruised to a 49-6 victory over Lincoln Preparatory School at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.
Ascension Catholic (9-2) will travel to take on Riverside Academy (9-1) in the Division IV select playoffs.
Here are the pairings for the second round of the playoffs:
Division I (non-select)
Ouachita Parish (6-5) at Ruston (9-0)
Denham Spring (9-2) at Benton (8-3)
West Monroe (7-2) at Zachary (8-2)
Northshore (8-3) at Southside (9-1)
Dutchtown (7-3) at Destrehan (10-0)
East St. John (9-2) at Haughton (6-5)
Westgate (8-3) at Slidell (9-2)
East Ascension (6-5) at Neville (7-2)
Division IV (select)
Cedar Creek (7-4) at Vermillion Catholic (10-0)
Southern Lab (7-3) at St. Frederick (7-2)
Hanson Memorial (9-2) at St. Mary’s (8-1)
Delhi Charter (10-1) at St. Martin’s Episcopal (9-1)
Sacred Heart (8-3) at Ouachita Christian (9-1)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (10-1) at Glenbrook (10-0)
Ascension Catholic (9-2) at Riverside Academy (9-1)
Opelousas Catholic (8-3) at Central Catholic (8-2)
