St. Amant's Addison Jackson named Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year

St. Amant High School softball star Addison Jackson has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year.

In its 38th year of honoring the best high school athletes in the nation, Jackson earned the award for the second straight season.

She is the fourth player of the year to be selected from the Ascension Parish school.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated both on and off the field of play.

Jackson is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced this month.

The 2023 graduate, committed to Boston College, led the Gators to the Division I non-select state championship in Sulphur.

She also was named the 2022-23 Max Preps Player of the Year for Louisiana.