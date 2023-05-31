Louisiana delegation, President Biden welcome LSU national champions in Washington

President Joe Biden and Louisiana members of Congress welcomed the national champion LSU women's basketball team to Washington, D.C.

Congressman Troy Carter, who represents the state in the 2nd Congressional District spanning from the New Orleans to Baton Rouge area, was among the officials to welcome the Tigers.

“I was proud to welcome the LSU Lady Tigers to our nation’s capital. They had an all-star season, which included bringing LSU’s first basketball national title home to Louisiana and achieving the highest scoring championship game in women’s NCAA history," Carter stated in a release. "​This LSU women’s basketball team exemplifies the true Louisiana spirit of resilience. They never counted themselves out or listened to naysayers, they worked hard, and they triumphed. Their teamwork, unity, and drive are remarkable."

Steve Scalise, who represents the state's 1st Congressional District and is an LSU alum, stated in a release he was honored to lead the delegation in welcoming coach Kim Mulkey, LSU President William F. Tate IV, and the team.

“This historic team captured the imagination of Louisiana and the entire nation when they shattered NCAA records as the highest-scoring women’s team in the most-watched women’s basketball championship game in history. The U.S. Capitol looks great in LSU purple and gold in their honor - Geaux Tigers!” Scalise stated.

Louisiana's Scalise, Carter, Julia Letlow, and Mike Johnson greeted the team.

In April, LSU won the 2023 NCAA national championship game, defeating Iowa, 102-85.

