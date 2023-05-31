SPORTS

Louisiana delegation, President Biden welcome LSU national champions in Washington

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's basketball team captains Angel Reese, right, and Emily Ward, left, during an event to honor the 2023 NCAA national championship team in the East Room of the White House, May 26, 2023, in Washington.

President Joe Biden and Louisiana members of Congress welcomed the national champion LSU women's basketball team to Washington, D.C.

Congressman Troy Carter, who represents the state in the 2nd Congressional District spanning from the New Orleans to Baton Rouge area, was among the officials to welcome the Tigers.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey gestures as she leaves the stage during an event to honor the 2023 NCAA national champion LSU women's basketball team in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden talks to people at bottom center.

“I was proud to welcome the LSU Lady Tigers to our nation’s capital. They had an all-star season, which included bringing LSU’s first basketball national title home to Louisiana and achieving the highest scoring championship game in women’s NCAA history," Carter stated in a release. "​This LSU women’s basketball team exemplifies the true Louisiana spirit of resilience. They never counted themselves out or listened to naysayers, they worked hard, and they triumphed. Their teamwork, unity, and drive are remarkable."

Steve Scalise, who represents the state's 1st Congressional District and is an LSU alum, stated in a release he was honored to lead the delegation in welcoming coach Kim Mulkey, LSU President William F. Tate IV, and the team.

“This historic team captured the imagination of Louisiana and the entire nation when they shattered NCAA records as the highest-scoring women’s team in the most-watched women’s basketball championship game in history. The U.S. Capitol looks great in LSU purple and gold in their honor - Geaux Tigers!” Scalise stated.

Louisiana's Scalise, Carter, Julia Letlow, and Mike Johnson greeted the team.

In April, LSU won the 2023 NCAA national championship game, defeating Iowa, 102-85.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.