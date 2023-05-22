Former East Ascension basketball standout Sadie Williams signs with Miss. Valley St.

Staff Report

Sadie Williams, a former member of East Ascension High School’s 2017-18 Class 5A girls’ basketball state championship team, has signed with Mississippi Valley State University of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Originally hailing from Pontiac, Michigan, the well-traveled Williams will be playing for her fourth different college team in as many years after previously starring for East Ascension in Gonzales. This past season as an 18-game starter for first-year head women’s basketball coach Isaiah Butler at East Mississippi Community College, Williams ranked second on the team in both rebounding (5.2 rpg) and assists (2.4 apg), while finishing the 2022-23 season averaging a career-best 7.8 points per game as the Lady Lions’ fourth-leading scorer.

“Sadie is a great leader on the court who gives whatever is needed to win,” EMCC’s Butler noted. “She transferred into our program and stepped right into a leadership role with her work, talent and personality. She’s a real winner who hasn’t yet reached her full potential.”

Prior to transferring to EMCC, Williams was an 11-game starter at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She averaged 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest for the Lady Bulldogs during the 2021-22 campaign.

For her two seasons of junior college competition in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC), Williams combined to total 249 career points (6.1 ppg) and 184 rebounds (4.5 rpg) while starting 29 times in 41 career games played.

Williams’ collegiate career began at the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), where she saw limited action in only eight games in 2020-21 as a true freshman coming out of the Louisiana high school ranks.

At East Ascension, Williams was a three-year starting guard who was a member of the Lady Spartans’ 2017-18 LHSAA Class 5A state championship team as a sophomore. She then earned All-Metro, All-District 5-5A and All-Parish first-team honors after averaging 17 points per contest during her senior season.