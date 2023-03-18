St. Amant's Nya Bridgewater signs with Jacksonville University

Staff Report

Nya Bridgewater signed with Jacksonville University during a ceremony at St. Amant High School.

The soccer star surpassed the school record of 107 career goals set two decades ago by Melissa Garey, who went on to play at Texas A&M.

"Nya came to our summer ID Camp and showed up very well," JU coach John Constable stated in a social media post. "She has raw potential. She is blazing quick and is always a threat to opposition defenders due to this. Nya can create and score goals and can go past players 1 vs.1. We look forward to working with Nya over the next four years."