St. Amant hosts 'Meet the Gators' event to kick off spring season

Staff Report

The St. Amant Booster Club hosted “Meet the Gators” Feb. 26 to end winter sports and kick off spring sports.

The booster club handed out more than 500 bowls of jambalaya to the players, parents and the community who attended the community event, according to Gator Booster Club President James LeBlanc.

The event introduced all the players from gymnastics, boys basketball, golf, boys powerlifting, girls powerlifting, girls basketball, tennis, wrestling, bowling, girls soccer, boys soccer, boys track and field, girls track and field, softball, and baseball.

The St. Amant Booster Club continues to support all 28 sports at St. Amant High School.

"We are very proud of our 1100 student athletes in Gator Nation, and we are very proud of their GPA averages," LeBlanc stated.