St. Amant's Ephraim Craddock signs with University of Chicago

Staff Report

Ephraim Craddock of St. Amant High School signed his letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Chicago during a ceremony at the school.

Craddock was the 2022-23 Ascension Parish Schools Student of the Year from St. Amant.

As previously announced, he has been selected as a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist, representing one of only 20 in Louisiana and the only Ascension Parish student.

He was one of 1,557 students who were selected from over 91,000 applicants from across the country to continue through the company's selection process based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school, and community activities.

Craddock's long list of accomplishments included: National Merit Award semifinalist, Eagle Scout, AP Scholar with honors, member of the school band, DECA, Mu Alpha Theta, student council, FCA, and Rho Kappa.