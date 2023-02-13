Dutchtown's Justin Reid wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Ascension Parish native Justin Reid became a Super Bowl champion Feb. 12 as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles with a late field goal in Glendale, Arizona.

Winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35, the Chiefs starting safety previously played for Stanford University in California and for Dutchtown High School.

Reid, who had five solo tackles in the game, shared the defensive backfield with another Louisiana native, L'Jarius Sneed, who is from Minden and played for Louisiana Tech.

The defensive backs are teammates of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back who played for Catholic in Baton Rouge and LSU.

The Eagles roster included three players with Louisiana ties. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who previously played for Alabama, is from Amite. Running back Boston Scott went to Zachary High School and played for Louisiana Tech. Linebacker Patrick Johnson went to Tulane University in New Orleans.

A fifth-year NFL safety, Reid joined the Chiefs after signing March 18, 2022. He entered the league in the 2018 NFL Draft as the fourth pick of the third round (68th overall) for the Houston Texans.

A native of Prairieville, he is the son of Eric Reid Sr. and Sharon Reid.

His older brother, Eric Reid Jr., also attended Dutchtown High School before going on to star at LSU. He was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

Eric Reid Sr. is a former three-time All-American hurdler at LSU, an NCAA champion and school-record holder in the 110-meter hurdles and a member of the LSU Hall of Fame.

The Reid family was featured in a Times-Picayune article in 2018 when Eric Reid Jr. was a leading voice in speaking out publicly during the player protest movement, joining 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick.

Aside from starting on the defensive side, Reid has shown his ability as a placekicker. In a Chiefs preseason game, Reid kicked an extra point. He also kicked off three times during the 2021 preseason while playing for the Texas. During practice, he connected on a 65-yard kick.

His charity, the J. Reid Indeed Foundation, supports disadvantaged youth and communities through programs, community engagement, and technology access.

