Betting on Super Bowl LVII? Louisiana attorney general offers tips on avoiding scams

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry offered tips on avoiding scams when betting ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“If you plan to put money on the Chiefs, the Eagles, or even the halftime show, I trust you will enjoy the game even more by knowing you are betting safely,” Landry stated in a news release. “Be cautious of where you place your bets to ensure you protect your information, receive fair odds, and get paid when you win.”

According to Landry, a recent study by the American Gaming Association found that more than half of Americans placing sports bets are doing so illegally and most of them do not know they are doing it.

Landry also noted that illegal, offshore sportsbooks offer no protections or guaranteed pay outs.

The office offered the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in sports betting:

Only make wagers with Louisiana licensed sportsbooks.

Understand that no approved Louisiana platform would allow a wager to be placed while in a prohibited parish.

Know that scammers make many excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money (e.g., payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).

Do not click on suspicious messages or links.

Landry encouraged anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP. He also reminded all Louisiana residents that they have access to free help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones. For more information, go to www.FREEgamblinghelpla.org.

As of Feb. 1, the only sportsbooks that have been approved in Louisiana are Bally Bet, Barstool, BetMGM, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesar’s Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, TwinSpires, and WynnBet.