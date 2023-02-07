Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award

Staff Report

AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB.

The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player of the Year.

Winfield led the Bulldogs from neighboring St. James Parish to the Louisiana championship in Division II non-select. He was also named the Class 4A state MVP after a 14-1 season that ended with a win over North DeSoto in New Orleans.

Delone, a wide receiver and returner, played two years of high school football and set ACHS records in his senior season on head coach Chris Sanders' Donaldsonville based team.

Burrell was a contributor on both sides of the ball for head coach Guy Mistretta's Geismar based Griffins as he played both defensive back and running back.

Dunn played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Prior to his professional career, he played for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and Florida State University. He has been involved in several charitable organizations over the years.