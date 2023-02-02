MaxPreps names St. Amant's Addison Jackson as best softball player in Louisiana

Staff Report

St. Amant High School senior Addison Jackson has been named MaxPreps' best softball player in Louisiana.

Jackson, who previously signed with Boston College, led the Gators to a second consecutive Class 5A championship with a 30-2 pitching record.

As the high school softball season is set to begin, MaxPreps kicked off its preseason coverage with a look at the top players in all 50 states ahead of the 2023 slate.

MaxPreps, a website dedicated to highlighting high-school teams and athletes throughout the year, previously named Jackson as the state's top player in 2022.