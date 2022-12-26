Ascension Parish high school football players headed to next level

Staff Report

During the December signing period, Ascension Parish high school football players signed at their schools to continue their careers as student-athletes at the college level.

The players are headed to Louisiana schools, as well as out of state schools, such as LSU, Tulane, and Ole Miss.

Two Gators sign

St. Amant High School celebrated an event for Dylan Carpenter, who signed with LSU, and Peyton Anderson, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana University.

Carpenter, a three-star edge rusher, was a versatile defender for the Gators as he played linebacker, defensive end, and edge.

He was listed with four stars by On3 and ranked No. 31 at his position nationally. Carpenter also ranked No. 44 in the country at his position and No. 21 in Louisiana by 247Sports.

He was first team All-District 5-5A, district defensive most valuable player and Ascension Parish Defensive MVP in 2021.

Anderson is an All-District 5-5A selection and on the Class 5A Academic All-State team.

"Peyton is a guy that has just continued to improve throughout his high school career. We saw huge growth in his development from his junior to his senior season and we look for that to continue over the next four years," SLU head coach Frank Scelfo said.

Dutchtown signing ceremony

Dutchtown High School celebrated a signing ceremony for several players headed to play at the next level.

Wayne McKinney, a multi-time All-District 5-5A choice, signed with SLU.

"Wayne has a huge upside due to his athleticism. He's someone that we're excited to develop and we expect him to be an impact player for us as he continues to grow over the next few years," Scelfo said.

Dickson Agu, a two-time all-district middle linebacker selection who has a 4.4 GPA at Dutchtown, will play for the Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans. Additionally, he was named the New Orleans Saints Scholar Athlete of the Week in November.

AK Burrell, a defensive back and athlete for the Griffins who was a two-time all-district and all-parish selection, signed with Furman.

Dutchtown's quarterback Pierson Parent also committed to Tulane as an athlete and long snapper.

Ethan Fields, who ranks as the No. 78 interior offensive lineman for 2023, signed with Ole Miss. He is also the 47th-ranked player from Louisiana.

Gonzales native transfers from LSU to Tulane

LSU offensive lineman Cameron Wire, who earned his degree during his time in Baton Rouge, will head down Interstate 10 to join the Tulane Green Wave as a transfer.

The East Ascension High School graduate, who has a year of eligibility remaining, played in 28 games with the Tigers, both at guard and tackle, with 11 starts.

He played in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in New Orleans.

