Ascension Parish football players earn all-district honors

Staff Report

Ascension Parish players were well-represented on the 2022 all-district football teams.

The following players earned district honors:

District 5-5A

First team: QB Pierson Parent, Dutchtown; RB Gary Dukes, Dutchtown; RB Walter Samuel, East Ascension; WR Zhavier Jupiter, East Ascension; OL Hunter Lowry, Dutchtown; OL Ethan Fields, Dutchtown; K Diego Ontiveros, EA; ATH A.K. Burrell, Dutchtown; DL Diego Spears, Dutchtown; Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant; Joseph Hobdy, East Ascension; LB Dickson Agu, Dutchtown; LB Anthony Coleman, East Ascension; DB A.K. Burrell, Dutchtown; DB Tanner Stanga, East Ascension; and flex player Carter Hanberry, East Ascension.

Offensive MVP: Pierson Parent, Dutchtown.

Second team: RB Antwon Foster, East Ascension; TE Dylan Dicharry, Dutchtown; WR Jackson Chiasson, East Ascension; WR Brennon Thompson, East Ascension; OL Chase Cangelosi, Dutchtown; OL Aiden Joseph, East Ascension; OL Chantz Banks, East Ascension; OL Wayne McKinney, Dutchtown; K/P Corbin Roussel, Dutchtown; DL Peyton Anderson, St. Amant; DL Sidney Joseph, East Ascension; LB Anson McCaffery, Dutchtown; LB Joshua Berfect, East Ascension; DB Cole Langlois, Dutchtown; DB N’Derius Walker, East Ascension; DB D’Ron McZeal, East Ascension; and flex player Sidney Joseph, East Ascension.

District 8-3A

First team: RB/LB Robert Kent, Donaldsonville; and DB Rayien Oatis, Donaldsonville.

Second team: P Markale Fisher.

District 8-1A

First team: QB Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; RB Casey Mays, Ascension Catholic; RB Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic; WR Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic; WR Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic; OL LaShawn Bell, Ascension Catholic; OL Travis Cedotal, Ascension Catholic; and K Preston Connelly, Ascension Christian.

Offensive MVP: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic

On the defensive side, DL Trent Landry, Ascension Catholic; DL Travis Cedotal, Ascension Catholic; LB Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic; LB Noah Robicheaux, Ascension Catholic; DB Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic; flex player Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic; return specialist, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic; and P Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic.

Defensive MVP: Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic

Second team: QB Christian Noel, Ascension Christian; RB Brayden Duke, Ascension Christian; WR Zade Richmond, Ascension Christian; WR Layton Melancon, Ascension Catholic; WR Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic; TE Jamiris Breaux, Ascension Catholic; OL Austin Paine, Ascension Catholic; OL Brock Stafford, Ascension Christian; Brennan Hoffpauir, Ascension Christian; K Layton Melancon, Ascension Catholic; DL Josh Barber, Ascension Catholic; DL Elijah Poche, Ascension Christian; LB Christian Noel, Ascension Christian; LB Mace Melancon, Ascension Catholic; LB Josh Green, Ascension Christian; DB Demarcus Gant, Ascension Catholic; DB Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic; DB Jack Bready, Ascension Christian; and P Trevor Russell, Ascension Christian.