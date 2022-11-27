Dutchtown soccer donates to children in Uganda

Staff Report

Dutchtown High School boys soccer now has fans in Uganda as coach Marcus Dyer donated jerseys, soccer balls, and a ball pump to a village's children.

Dyer visited over eight days to teach and support the village of Busembatia in the east African country, according to a viral social media post.

He was able to donate jerseys to the children and the local team. They were not able to play games before because they did not have uniforms.

Also, he was able to donate soccer balls and a ball pump for them to keep at their school.

"You can see what it means on the faces of these children," Dyer said.