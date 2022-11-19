FOOTBALL: Ascension Catholic advances; East Ascension, Dutchtown eliminated

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic advanced with a win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select playoffs, while East Ascension and Dutchtown were eliminated from the Division I non-select bracket.

No. 15 East Ascension 9, No. 2 Neville 31

Neville claimed a 31-9 win over East Ascension in the Division I non-select regional playoffs Nov. 18.

No. 14 Dutchtown 14, No. 3 Destrehan 35

Destrehan advanced with a 35-14 victory in the Division I non-select regional playoffs Nov. 18.

No. 10 Ascension Catholic 38, No. 7 Riverside Academy 31

Ascension Catholic advanced with a win 38-31 win on the road against Riverside Academy Nov. 18.

Ascension Catholic advances to the quarterfinals of the Division IV select playoffs and faces No. 15 Opelousas Catholic, which upset No. 2 Central Catholic 52-12 in the regional round.

