St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter commits to LSU

Staff Report

St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter has flipped his commitment to LSU after receiving an offer from first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Carpenter, who was previously committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, stated via Twitter that the LSU offer was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to play for the school that I’ve dreamed to play on since I was little,” the class of 2023 recruit wrote in a tweet.

Last season, he was the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.