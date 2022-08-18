Parish football teams set for scrimmages

Staff Report

Parish football teams will get their first taste of competition this week as they take part in their fall scrimmages.

Some of those contests will be played on Thursday evening. Others are scheduled for Friday.

Ascension Catholic is coming off of a run to the state quarterfinals in 2021. The Bulldogs will be playing their fall scrimmage on Thursday evening at home. They’ll face an H.L. Bourgeois squad that reached the Class 5A playoffs last season.

This will be Ascension Catholic’s first chance to play on the new turf at Floyd Boutte Stadium. Last year, the turf was not completed in time for the season.

Also on Thursday, Dutchtown will host Plaquemine. Plaquemine reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.

The Griffins are coming off of a 5-4 campaign that saw them bounced from the first round of the postseason.

Also playing on Thursday evening will be St. Amant. The Gators will host Archbishop Shaw, who reached the first round of the Division-I playoffs last season.

St. Amant is coming off of a successful 2021 campaign that saw the Gators finish 7-2 and win their first playoff game since 2017.

On Friday evening, Ascension Christian will host Fisher.

This matchup was supposed to take place in last year’s season opener, but the game was canceled due to Hurricane Ida.

Donaldsonville will host Southern Lab for its fall scrimmage. The scrimmage will feature the Tigers, Southern Lab and Comeaux.

Southern Lab is the defending Division-IV state champion, and Comeaux is a Class 3A program.

Donaldsonville reached the second round of the 3A playoffs last season.

Finally, East Ascension will host Hammond on Friday evening.

The Spartans went 5-3 in 2021, and they went on to win a first-round playoff game for the sixth straight season.