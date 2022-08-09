Dutchtown’s Agu makes his commitment

On Monday, Dutchtown senior linebacker Dickson Agu became the latest parish football player to officially commit to a college program.

Agu took to Twitter to announce where he’ll be continuing his football career. He chose Tulane as his college destination.

Agu released a statement that stated: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for providing me with the opportunity to play at the collegiate level. I also want to thank my parents for their support and sacrifices throughout this stressful recruiting process, along with my entire Dutchtown football family and staff for making me a better student-athlete, as well as a better character. Special thanks to my brother, C.J. for his guidance and instruction in the recruiting process.

“Most importantly, I would love to thank every coach that believed in me and offered me the chance to play at their university. This decision was very hard and stressful, but I’ve found a home. With that being said, I am proud to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Tulane University.”

Agu becomes the second Ascension football star to commit to Tulane over the summer. East Ascension all-district running back Walter Samuel also committed to the Green Wave.

Tulane is looking to bounce back after a 2-10 setback in 2021. This upcoming season will be the seventh under head coach Willie Fritz.

The Green Wave will be getting one of the best linebackers in the area with the addition of Agu. Last season, Agu earned first-team All-District 5-5A. He was also a second-team All-Parish selection.

Agu has been listed as a three-star prospect on On3.com.

He certainly has all the physical tools to play linebacker at the next level. He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds.

Agu is also an excellent student. He has earned a 4.4. GPA.

That academic excellence has resulted in a scholarship offer from Dartmouth, an Ivy League institution.

There have been many other universities offering Agu scholarships. In addition to Tulane and Dartmouth, Missouri, Purdue, UL-Lafayette, Army, Navy, Air Force, Louisiana Tech, Furman, Charlotte, UL-Monroe and Northwestern State have all recruited him.

Agu became the third Dutchtown Griffin to commit recently. Earlier in the summer, offensive lineman Ethan Fields committed to Purdue. Not long afterwards, safety AK Burrell made his commitment to Furman.

This trio will be looking for improvements in 2022.

Last season, the Griffins ran out to a 4-0 start, but they finished the year with four losses in their final four regular-season games. They went on to drop a first-round playoff matchup against defending champion Acadiana.

Dutchtown will host parish and district foe East Ascension in its jamboree on Aug. 26. On Sept. 2, the Griffins will officially begin the season with a home matchup against Northshore.