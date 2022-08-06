Sharks reach regional championship round

Gauthier Amedee has reached the Mid-South Regional tournament championship round, seeking its first trip to the American Legion World Series since 2018.

The Sharks reached Sunday evening’s championship round following a 5-3 victory over Alabama’s Troy Post 70 on Saturday.

The Sharks jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning.

East Ascension’s Dominick Regira and Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn both led off the first with walks. Dutchtown’s Tanner Vadnais then drove in Regira with a base hit.

Dunn later scored on a sac fly by Dutchtown’s Will Delaune, and Vadnais scored on a sac grounder by East Ascension alum Kael Babin.

In the second, the Sharks added another run following an RBI single by Ascension Catholic’s Lex Melancon.

Gauthier Amedee scored its final run in the fifth, courtesy of an RBI single by Dutchtown’s Reuben Williams. That gave the Sharks a comfortable 5-1 advantage.

Troy scratched two runs in the bottom of the frame, but the team went three-up-three-down in the final two innings.

Melancon was 2-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Babin was 2-2 with an RBI.

East Ascension’s Luke Conerly earned the victory from the mound. He pitched six complete, surrendering just four hits and three runs. He struck out four.

Gauthier Amedee has now punched its ticket to the regional championship round, where the Sharks will face Mississippi’s Tupelo Post 49 on Sunday afternoon. Tupelo handed the Sharks their lone loss of the tournament, a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

The winner will play Troy Post 70 later that evening. The winner of that game will earn a World Series berth.