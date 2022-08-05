GA Sharks stay alive with emphatic win

With their backs against the wall, the Gauthier Amedee Sharks responded on Friday afternoon with an emphatic victory at the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament in Pelham, Ala.

After a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night, Gauthier Amedee was facing elimination. However, the Sharks survived and advanced with a 13-3 win over Missouri’s St. Joseph Post 11.

The Sharks scored 10 runs in the first two innings to take a 10-2 lead. From there, they cruised to the victory.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, East Ascension’s Dominick Regira led off with a triple, and he was sent home by a Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown) double.

Vadnais eventually scored on an error, and St. Amant’s Cole Poirrier and Dutchtown’s Reuben Williams each singled. Those two hits drove in three runs to give the Sharks a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Regira again led off with a triple, and he scored on a sac fly by Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn.

Vadnais then walked and was later driven home by a Lee Amedee (St. Amant) double. Amedee eventually scored on a sac fly by East Ascension alum Kael Babin.

It set the table for Poirrier, who drilled a two-run homer to stretch the Gauthier Amedee lead to 10-2.

Regira and Amedee each went 3-3 and scored three runs. Amedee added three RBIs.

Poirrier was 2-2 with a walk, a homer and four RBIs.

The Sharks piled up 11 hits in the win.

Gauthier Amedee will now advance for a matchup against Alabama’s Troy Post 70. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.