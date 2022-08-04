GA Sharks drop close game at regional

After opening the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament with a 9-4 victory, Gauthier Amedee was dealt a close defeat on Thursday night.

Playing in Pelham, Ala., against Mississippi’s Tupelo Post 49, the Sharks dropped a 2-1 contest.

Tupelo scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, as a result of four hits.

In the top of the third, Gauthier Amedee finally scratched a run to cut the deficit in half.

Ascension Catholic’s Lex Melancon reached base on a fielder’s choice, and he eventually scored following a sac grounder by Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn.

The Sharks had a chance in the top of the fifth when Dutchtown’s Will Delaune and Reuben Williams started off the inning with back-to-back singles. But both were left stranded on base.

In the seventh, two more Sharks reached base.

Delaune was safe at first after a dropped third strike, and Melancon singled. However, once again, Gauthier Amedee stranded two base-runners.

Williams was the only Shark player with multiple hits. He went 2-3. Dunn drove in the team’s lone run.

Dutchtown’s Nick Gisclair was a tough-luck loser on the mound. Gisclair pitched six complete and surrendered just six hits and two runs. He struck out eight.

Gauthier Amedee will now face Missouri’s St. Joseph Post 11 in an elimination game.