State champion Sharks open regional with win

The Gauthier Amedee Sharks took one step closer to the American Legion World Series on Wednesday night as they opened the Mid-South Regional tournament with a victory.

Facing Alabama’s Shelby County Post 555 in Pelham, Ala., the Sharks rolled to a 9-4 win.

East Ascension’s Dominick Regira led the game off with a home run. Shelby responded in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 advantage.

The team scratched another run in the second to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Gauthier Amedee got things rolling in the top of the third.

Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn doubled, and Dutchtown’s Tanner Vadnais singled. Dunn later scored on an RBI double by St. Amant’s Lee Amedee.

The game was later tied following a sac fly by East Ascension alum Kael Babin.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the fourth, St. Amant’s Ashtyn Ellis led off with single for the Sharks. He was then driven home by a double blasted by Ascension Catholic’s Lex Melancon.

Regira and Vadnais both walked to load the bases. When Amedee was given a free pass, another run scored for the Sharks.

Babin then picked up on RBI on a bunt single, and Vadnais scored on an error to give Gauthier Amedee a comfortable 7-4 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, the Sharks took control of the game following a two-RBI single by Vadnais.

Vadnais was 3-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Amedee and Babin also produced two RBIs apiece. Regira scored three runs.

From the mound, St. Amant’s Brayden Billingsley pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering just three hits and no earned runs. He struck out seven.

Gauthier Amedee is one of eight teams in the Mid-South Regional. The winner of the tournament will join the champions of the seven other regional tournaments in the American Legion World Series.