Parish football games to watch in 2022

The high-school football season is now less than a month away.

It’s now close enough to look ahead at the football action that awaits in 2022, and get enthusiastic about what great success may be in store for the teams in Ascension Parish.

We are also close enough to the season to begin getting excited about some of the games that are scheduled. Here is a look at some of the most intriguing matchups for parish teams this upcoming season:

Donaldsonville vs. Assumption (Sept. 2)

The Tigers will visit 4A Assumption in their season opener. This rivalry returns after a two-year hiatus. Last year’s game was canceled due to Hurricane Ida, and the 2020 installment was scrapped due to COVID. The last time the two teams played, Assumption won, 20-0, in 2019. But the three matchups prior to that were all decided by single digits. Donaldsonville is seeking its first win in the rivalry since 2017.

East Ascension vs. Zachary (Sept. 2)

The Spartans will visit defending 5A champion Zachary in week one. The two met in last year’s playoffs. Zachary narrowly escaped, 24-21, on its way to going undefeated and capturing the state championship. The last time these two teams met during the regular season was back in 2019. The Spartans won a thriller at home, 40-31.

Ascension Catholic vs. Opelousas Catholic (Sept. 9)

Ascension Catholic will host a tough non-district matchup against Opelousas Catholic in week two. The Vikings are coming off of a strong season that saw them go 9-1 during the regular season and head into the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They were upset by St. Frederick in the first round.

Dutchtown vs. Ponchatoula (Sept. 9)

The Griffins will have a very challenging non-district game to begin the season. In week two, they’ll hit the road to face Ponchatoula. Ponchatoula went undefeated in last year’s regular season and made a run to the 5A title game. The Green Wave finished as the state runner-up, following a close loss to Zachary.

St. Amant vs. East Ascension (Oct. 7)

Arguably the greatest football rivalry in the state will take place much earlier than usual. St. Amant and East Ascension typically meet in the regular-season finale. This year, they’ll open district play on Oct. 7. Last year, St. Amant took down East Ascension, 10-6. It was the Gators’ first victory in the rivalry since 2017. This year’s installment will be at The Pit.

Donaldsonville vs. St. James (Oct. 21)

The Tigers will host St. James in late October. The two rivals have split matchups for the past two seasons. Last year, the Wildcats captured a 34-22 victory. St. James was the No. 9 seed in last year’s Class 3A playoffs.

St. Amant vs. Dutchtown (Oct. 21)

The Gators will host Dutchtown for the second straight season. Last year, the Gators defeated the Griffins, 21-14. Dutchtown is looking to defeat St. Amant for the first time since 2019. The 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID.

Dutchtown vs. East Ascension (Nov. 4)

The Griffins will host the Spartans for the second straight season. This time around, it will be in the regular-season finale. East Ascension won last year’s matchup, 35-20. In fact, the Spartans have dominated the rivalry, as of late. Dutchtown hasn’t beaten East Ascension since 2015.